CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $562,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Garmin Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GRMN opened at $198.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.68. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $158.90 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

