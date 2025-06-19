CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.07 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6%

CB opened at $282.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.66. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh acquired 9,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

