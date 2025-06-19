CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 3,471 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

