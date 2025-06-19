Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 913 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $502.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.68.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

