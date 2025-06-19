Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $450,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 121,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 156,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $67.01 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $68.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

