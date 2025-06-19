Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,836,000 after buying an additional 1,310,704 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,510,000 after buying an additional 897,140 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,048,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,982,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

