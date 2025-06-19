Bindi Metals Limited (ASX:BIM) Insider Acquires A$14,000.00 in Stock

Bindi Metals Limited (ASX:BIM – Get Free Report) insider Ariel King bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,090.91).

Ariel King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bindi Metals alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Ariel King acquired 192,592 shares of Bindi Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,599.95 ($10,129.84).

Bindi Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.57.

Bindi Metals Company Profile

Bindi Metals Limited engages in the acquisition and development of mineral exploration assets. It explores for copper, gold, and rare earth deposits. The company's projects include the 100% owned Biloela project located in Queensland, Australia; and the Schryburt Lake project located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bindi Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bindi Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.