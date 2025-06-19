Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SCHM stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

