ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in ASML were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in ASML by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $761.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $716.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.41. The company has a market capitalization of $299.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

