Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 239,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 140,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,929,816 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,164.88. This represents a 7.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,942,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 36.48 and a current ratio of 36.48. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

