Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Increased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rings Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $270.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

