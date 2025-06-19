Advisory Resource Group Has $7.61 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $74.53.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.