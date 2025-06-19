3,746 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mplx by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

