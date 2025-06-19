30,241 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 391,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0%
NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.37.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on HST. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
