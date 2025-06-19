1,874 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,794,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $318,532,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3%

CHD opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

