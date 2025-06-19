15,013 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 92.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $36,816.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,292.16. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.95. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.98 million. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

