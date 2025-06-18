Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report released on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Virtu Financial by 243.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $6,903,571.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,177.28. This represents a 43.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

