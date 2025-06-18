Zacks Research Forecasts PulteGroup’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,034,000 after buying an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,570,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,216,000 after purchasing an additional 271,917 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

