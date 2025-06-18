YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,640,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 29,850,000 shares. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,913,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA MSTY opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

