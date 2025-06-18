Warner Financial Inc. Sells 5,474 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Warner Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

SCHG opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

