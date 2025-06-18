Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1285 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
Vodacom Group Stock Performance
VDMCY opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.09.
About Vodacom Group
