Velas Price Reaches $0.0020 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $416.36 thousand worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00004833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001066 BTC.

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,725,080,218 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

