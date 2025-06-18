Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,724,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $281.38 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.41 and a 12-month high of $291.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.12.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

