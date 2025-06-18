Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

