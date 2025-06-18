Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Position Lessened by Summa Corp.

Summa Corp. trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 3.1% of Summa Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summa Corp.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $141.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

