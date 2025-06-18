Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 15th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, PG&E, and Eaton are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment—whose operations and rates are often regulated by government agencies. Because demand for these services is relatively stable, utility stocks tend to generate predictable cash flows and pay consistent dividends. Their defensive nature and lower volatility make them popular for investors seeking steady income, though their growth prospects are typically more modest than those of higher-risk sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.31. The stock had a trading volume of 128,417,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,836,055. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 52 week low of $177.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.34. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.55 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 90,043,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,033,844. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

PG&E (PCG)

NYSE PCG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,995,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609,586. PG&E has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE ETN traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,441. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

