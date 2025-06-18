U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $12,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

