Top Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 15th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, United States Steel, NextEra Energy, First Solar, and PG&E are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, installation and maintenance of solar power and photovoltaic technologies. By holding these equities, investors gain exposure to the growing renewable-energy sector driven by environmental policies, technological innovation and rising demand for clean electricity. Their performance typically reflects factors such as government incentives, solar-panel efficiency breakthroughs, supply-chain costs and broader energy-market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.20 on Friday, hitting $325.31. The stock had a trading volume of 128,417,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,836,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $486.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.34. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $403.55 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $9.74 on Friday, hitting $477.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,303. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.62. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $500.72. The stock has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

NYSE X traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,528,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.70. 13,213,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,082,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of FSLR traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.20. 4,464,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $274.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.70.

PG&E (PCG)

NYSE PCG traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $13.60. 50,995,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,609,586. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

