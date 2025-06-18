The Hackett Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 253.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.