The Hackett Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
