T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.30 and a 200 day moving average of $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

