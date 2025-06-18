Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $2,618,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $106,331.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,706.25. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,800. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,300 shares of company stock worth $14,014,512. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

