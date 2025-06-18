Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

SONVY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Sonova has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

