Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Time to Buy?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 329,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 97,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sonoro Energy Trading Up 15.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -6.76.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

