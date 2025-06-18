SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.
SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.8%
NASDAQ RAA opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $437.76 million and a P/E ratio of 25.16. SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $26.57.
About SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF
