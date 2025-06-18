SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ RAA opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $437.76 million and a P/E ratio of 25.16. SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

About SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF

The SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds. The strategy involves monitoring five broad asset classes and adjusting the weighting to each using various trend-following techniques RAA was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by SMI Funds.

