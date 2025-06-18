Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) is Beacon Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,049 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $315,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $3,776,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $6,016,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

