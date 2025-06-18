Short Interest in Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU) Drops By 26.2%

Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 95,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sohu.com has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $135.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Further Reading

