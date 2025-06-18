Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Decreases By 41.7%

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Price Performance

SDP opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

About ProShares UltraShort Utilities

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

