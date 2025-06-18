Short Interest in Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH) Grows By 45.5%

Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Nyxoah Stock Down 0.1%
NYXH opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.65.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,571.39% and a negative return on equity of 63.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
