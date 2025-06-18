Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Drops By 25.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $90.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

