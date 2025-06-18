Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,785,000. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97,375.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
VEU stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $67.14.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
