ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,003.83 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $953.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $972.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

