Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 247.50 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.32), with a volume of 150381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.22).

Seplat Energy Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.22.

Insider Transactions at Seplat Energy

In related news, insider Babs Omotowa bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £31,860 ($42,770.84). Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

