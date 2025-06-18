SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a 141.3% increase from SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SJCP opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $25.51.
SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Can Luckin and Dutch Bros Take Market Share From Starbucks?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What is a Dividend King?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
Receive News & Ratings for SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.