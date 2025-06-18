SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a 141.3% increase from SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SJCP opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide current income and optimize total returns, maintain limited volatility, and preserve capital by investing in investment-grade debt instruments of varying maturities.

