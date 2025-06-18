Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,112 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ META opened at $697.23 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $610.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.96, for a total value of $5,476,691.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,434.92. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $363,819.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,283. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,672 shares of company stock worth $55,455,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.88.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

