Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 370 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

