Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 672 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rakuten Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 29.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.58.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

