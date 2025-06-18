Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 9,090.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Matador Resources by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,108 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after buying an additional 555,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $22,509,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Matador Resources by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 734,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 370,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.3%

MTDR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. Matador Resources Company has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $66.89.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.86 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,890.16. This trade represents a 10.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.53 per share, with a total value of $41,530.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 93,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,765.40. This represents a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

