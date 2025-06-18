Rakuten Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 11,542.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 89,802 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Futu by 2,723.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

Get Futu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America raised their price objective on Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.98.

Futu Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Futu had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 41.74%. Research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.