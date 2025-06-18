Qubic (QUBIC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Qubic has a market capitalization of $196.07 million and $6.00 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 147,676,219,145,713 coins and its circulating supply is 120,144,528,777,304 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 147,676,219,145,713 with 120,144,528,777,304 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000167 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,449,089.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

