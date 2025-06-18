Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) CFO Sells $928,800.00 in Stock

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 46,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,040. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Boehmler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

On Wednesday, June 11th, Christopher Boehmler sold 83,495 shares of Quantum Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $1,663,220.40.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Boehmler sold 96,679 shares of Quantum Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,542,996.84.

On Monday, June 9th, Christopher Boehmler sold 92,271 shares of Quantum Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,384,065.00.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

QUBT opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QUBT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,675 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $69,613,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $70,006,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the first quarter valued at $7,084,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $13,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.